Fort Worth officer who ‘perceived deadly threat’ shoots woman who had knife, police say

A Fort Worth police officer shot a woman who made a “deadly threat” with a knife late Monday night, the police department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Greenspoint Drive, in east Fort Worth, around 11:30 p.m. regarding a suicide attempt call.

The caller stated she was “trying to kill herself” and was “bleeding out,” according to police. The first officer to arrive met the caller at her apartment door, and during their interaction, she picked up a knife, police said in a news release.

The officer “perceived a deadly threat” and fired at the woman, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

#Breaking Overnight A woman with a knife is shot by a Fort Worth Police Officer at an apartment complex in Woodhaven. pic.twitter.com/GaeYV2IN2r — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 23, 2023

No one else was injured in the incident. Police said they recovered the knife at the scene.

The Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs will investigate the shooting, officials said.

