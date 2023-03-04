Fort Worth officers involved in shooting Saturday morning, police say

Fort Worth police were involved in a shooting Saturday morning while responding to a call about a disturbance in far north Fort Worth, police said.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured. A police spokesman is expected to release more details at the scene of the shooting in the 13000 block of Park Vista Blvd.

According to a police call log, a caller reported about 7:15 a.m. that a man was in a field yelling for help and for someone to call 911.

The location appears to be near a child care center, according to the report.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.