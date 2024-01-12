Fort Worth pet shelter asks for help temporarily fostering dogs due to freezing weather

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control is asking the public to temporarily foster medium to large-sized dogs because the shelter won’t be able to use its outdoor housing due to below freezing temperatures.

The shelter is looking to have 75 medium to large dogs temporarily fostered.

For those who are willing to foster, the shelter anticipates the pets will have to be temporarily housed anywhere from a week to two weeks.

“The winter weather is tough on our furry friends, and a warm, temporary foster home can make all the difference,” said the shelter in a Facebook post.

As of Friday, 22 pets have been placed with temporary homes, according to the post.

The shelter asks those interested to fill out a foster application, which must be done prior to picking up a dog. The foster application is available on a City of Fort Worth website and on the shelter’s Facebook.

Today's top stories:

→ Couple stuck in elevator among survivors of Sandman Hotel explosion

→ Restaurant worker burned in hotel explosion ‘fighting for her life,’ family says

→ ‘Jump, I’ll catch you.’ This man helped people escape Fort Worth hotel

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

The shelter, including the North Animal Campus at 351 Hillshire Drive and the Chuck Silcox Shelter at 4900 Martin Street, will be closed Monday, Dec. 15, and possibly Tuesday, Dec. 16, due to the expected freezing weather. Updates on hours will be posted on the shelter’s Facebook.