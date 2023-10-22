Fort Worth police find 1-year-old after 3 suspects stole vehicle with child inside

A 1-year-old was later found by authorities after three suspects stole a vehicle while the child was still inside, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call about a kidnapping in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the location while a 1-year-old child was still inside, according to police.

The incident happened after three suspects, two males and a female, approached the vehicle and began a disturbance with a 12-year-old that was also inside the same vehicle.

After assaulting the 12-year-old, the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle with the 1-year-old still inside, police told the Star-Telegram.

Officers later found the 1-year-old unharmed and was returned to their mother, according to police.

The suspects and the stolen vehicle have not been located.

Medical personnel responded to treat the 12-year-old for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of the suspects are unknown.