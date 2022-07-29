Fort Worth police find 31-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in North Side

A shooting early Friday left a 31-year-old man in critical condition in a North Side Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Authorities have not released information on a motive for the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Refugio Avenue.

When they arrived, patrol officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating.