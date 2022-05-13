Fort Worth police arrest 17-year-old suspect in shooting outside Varsity Tavern

Jessika Harkay

Fort Worth police have arrested a teenager who is accused of shooting into a crowd outside Varsity Tavern, sending two people to the hospital early Sunday.

Amari’yon Cravin, 17, was arrested on Thursday and faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct, police said in a tweet Friday.

Earlier, police sought the public’s help to identify the shooter by releasing video of the incident outside the bar in the West 7th district.

Two people were shot when a gunman opened fire into a crowd at Varsity Tavern in the West 7th district of Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.
