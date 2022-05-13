Fort Worth police arrest 17-year-old suspect in shooting outside Varsity Tavern

Fort Worth police have arrested a teenager who is accused of shooting into a crowd outside Varsity Tavern, sending two people to the hospital early Sunday.

Amari’yon Cravin, 17, was arrested on Thursday and faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct, police said in a tweet Friday.

Earlier, police sought the public’s help to identify the shooter by releasing video of the incident outside the bar in the West 7th district.