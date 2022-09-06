Fort Worth police arrest 2 murder suspects in shooting deaths of teen, 5-year-old boy

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killings last week of 17- and 5-year-old boys outside a house in northwest Fort Worth.

Anthony Bell-Johnson, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the slayings, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police did not immediately describe a motive in the killings of Rayshard Scott, 5, and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

The boys were shot to death on Aug. 28 in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. According to police, the gunfire came from a car that pulled up to the house at 2:15 p.m. while the boys were outside. Multiple cartridge casings were found on the street, and bullet holes were visible in the front door and the garage.

Police arrested the suspects over the weekend and announced the arrests on Tuesday.

Rayshard Scott, 5, had just started kindergarten and loved “Sonic the Hedgehog.” He and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe, were fatally shot Aug. 28 outside their home in northwest Fort Worth.

Last week, Jamarrien’s mother told the Star-Telegram she was upstairs when she heard what sounded like fireworks.

“It happened so fast,” Tijuana West said. “I was just trying to figure out where my babies were.”

Jamarrien had just enrolled in a new school in Haltom City. Rayshard just started his first year of school in August at Bryson Elementary in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes has said the boys were “murdered completely senselessly.”

“We’re seeing violent crime on the rise across the country, and unfortunately we’re seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don’t want to see,” Noakes said on Aug. 28. “But when you have children — when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we’re all experiencing.