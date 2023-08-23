Fort Worth police make arrest in 2022 shooting death of 14-year-old boy

Fort Worth police have arrested an 18-year-old man who faces a murder charge in the 2022 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy, according to police and court records.

Donald Kelley was arrested Aug. 16, according to police records. He’s accused in the killing of Zavion Leshay Collier.

Collier was shot in the chest on Aug. 29, 2022, at a home in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane in south Fort Worth. The person who called 911 reported that the teen had been shot, according to a police log at the time.

When officers arrived, they found the victim kneeling beside a bed, according to a police report. He was treated by fire department and MedStar paramedics before being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kelley is also facing three charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. On the murder charge, Kelley is being held on $200,000 bond. The three controlled substances charges add another combined $30,000 to the total bond amount.

Police have not responded to a Star-Telegram request for a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit for Kelley.