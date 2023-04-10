Fort Worth police arrest a 3rd suspect in the death of a 16-year-old shot in head

Fort Worth police have arrested a third suspect in the August killing of a 16-year-old in west Fort Worth.

Authorities allege that Aaron Hall was shot in the head during a robbery in the 9700 block of Legacy Drive, off White Settlement Road near West Loop 820. He died in a vehicle that parked at QuikTrip near 820, about a mile from the shooting.

Corde Smith, 20, was booked Monday on suspicion of capital murder. A grand jury in November indicted Derrick Young Jr., 20, and Destinee Oneal, 18, on capital murder in the case.

Fort Worth police have not described evidence supporting the arrests. The indictments refer to a robbery but do not elaborate on its circumstances.