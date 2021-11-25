Fort Worth police make arrest in connection to motel shooting that killed teen Tuesday

A 53-year-old Fort Worth man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old at an east Fort Worth motel Tuesday night.

The suspect, Jeffery Thomas, faces a charge of murder. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning in connection to the death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Fountain.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth police were dispatched to the Central Motel, at 5800 E. Lancaster Ave., on a report of a shooting.

Officers found Fountain lying on the ground unresponsive and he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas’ arrest warrant affidavit wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning, and police have not described a motive for the shooting.

Thomas was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $150,000, according to jail records.