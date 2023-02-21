Fort Worth police arrest fourth man charged with murder in killing of Jin Shin

A fourth man has been arrested and charged with the 2022 murder of Jin Shin, a Dallas businessman, Asian-American community leader and advocate killed after a minor car accident in Fort Worth.

Keeton Sheppard, 34, was arrested Tuesday morning and faces a charge of murder, according to police records. The Star-Telegram has requested a copy of the arrest warrant.

Sheppard is the fourth man arrested in the case. In January, 30-year-old Quamon White was arrested and charged with murder.

Kameron Taylor, 28, was arrested in December, and 28-year-old Markynn West was arrested in September. They both are also charged with murder.

In arrest warrant affidavits for White and West, the latter of whom police said shot and killed Shin, detectives detailed how Shin was surrounded by eight people, punched in the head twice, tried to retreat from his accused assailants multiple times, was denied access to his Jeep and had his keys stolen from him.

This all happened after a minor traffic accident in which Shin’s Jeep rolled forward at a stoplight and hit the rear of another vehicle, according to police.

In the warrant for White’s arrest, detectives identified him as one of the two men who punched Shin in the head while he was surrounded by what the warrant describes as a “large mob.”

The keys to the Jeep were found on a lanyard around White’s neck after police arrived at the scene, according to the warrant for his arrest, in which police reference the video also used as evidence in the arrest of West. The video shows that at one point Shin grabbed his handgun from his Jeep but the warrant does not mention him aiming the firearm at anybody.

According to the arrest warrants, West retrieved a handgun from a white Chrysler 300 and used it to shoot Shin. Police emphasized that Shin did not retrieve his handgun until “he had been punched by two subjects, his car keys stolen, and mobbed by a large group of hostile individuals.”

Shin’s death has sparked outrage, especially in the North Texas Asian-American community where he was known as a leader, a mentor, a helper, a friend and a man who worked tirelessly to unite people across different backgrounds to celebrate and appreciate other cultures.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.