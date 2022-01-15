Fort Worth police make arrests in crime spree spanning three cities

Six people have been arrested in Fort Worth in connection to a crime spree that spanned several Tarrant County cities, according to a Friday news release from police.

Aaron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; Justin Tovar, 17; Keaun Woods, 19; and a 16-year-old girl were all arrested Jan. 10 in connection to a crime spree of carjackings, assaults, robberies, illegal firearm possession and burglaries in Fort Worth, Hurst and North Richland Hills.

Martinez, De La Rosa, Almanza and the 16-year-old girl are all charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Tovar is charged with aggravated robbery, and Woods is facing a charge of possession of a stolen weapon, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the girl on Jan. 10 asked a man for a ride to the area of John T. White Road and Loop 820 before she and other suspects ambushed him with guns and robbed him of his clothes, wallet and the keys to his vehicle and home. The suspects took his vehicle and went to his home, stealing things including a handgun, according to the release.

In their investigation of the carjacking and burglary, police in Fort Worth were told about a robbery in North Richland Hills that same day. The 16-year-old was dropped off at a location in North Richland Hills in the vehicle stolen during the Fort Worth robbery, according to the release. The men with her assaulted another victim at his home in North Richland Hills and stole his vehicle, police said.

Police found the two stolen vehicles at a home on Avenue L in Fort Worth and were able to conduct traffic stops on both vehicles as they left the home, according to the release.

Investigators also found evidence to suggest the suspects robbed on Jan. 5 one person at La Gran Plaza and another in November 2021 in Hurst, according to police. Investigators believe the robberies were specifically targeted, but police did not say what led them to believe that.

Police recovered multiple weapons from the suspects, including the handgun stolen from the home of the Jan. 10 Fort Worth victim.