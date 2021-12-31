Fort Worth police ask for help in looking for missing man, 80, with Alzheimer’s

Fort Worth police took to social media Thursday to ask the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Clemente Romero Estrada was last seen in the 3300 block of Hatcher Street in Fort Worth at 11 a.m. Thursday. Police said his vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F150 with license plate CCP5670, was last seen on camera near West Pioneer Parkway and Robinson Road in Grand Prairie.

Estrada is 5 foot-5 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Estrada’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.