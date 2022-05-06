Fort Worth police ask for help finding missing 61-year-old man

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for help find a missing 61-year-old man.

Pedro Camacho, who’s 5-foot-8-inches, about 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 3200 block of NW 26th Street on Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

Camacho was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and black baseball cap.

His family believes he may be lost or in danger.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.