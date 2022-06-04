Fort Worth police ask for help identifying suspects involved in 3 bar robberies in late May

Police are investigating a series of aggravated robberies that occurred at multiple bars in south Fort Worth.

On May 29, police said that at three separate bars, including Escapade 2001, located at 2401 S Campus St., El Corral West, located at 4824 South Fwy and Barra Brava Sports Bar, located at 4200 S Fwy, “victims were approached and robbed by armed suspects.”

The police department didn’t specify how many suspects they’re searching for, but said reports claimed the suspects are Hispanic men, “possibly in their 20s.”

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4365.