Fort Worth police ask for help locating missing man with Alzheimer’s

Fort Worth police are asking residents for help locating a missing 58-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Omar Cabrera Talavera was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of W. Everman Parkway. He was wearing a navy and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes, police said.

Talavera is 5-foot-10-inches tall, around 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said the 58-year-old’s family worries that he may be lost or in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.