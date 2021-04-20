Fort Worth police ask for help to find driver who killed 22-year-old man on I-35

James Hartley
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 22-year-old man in Fort Worth, according to a news release.

Michel Wayne Medina Jr. died about 4 a.m. Sunday after Fort Worth police say an unknown vehicle struck him in the 1100 block of South Freeway/Interstate 35 and left the area with stopping. Medina was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic, according to the release.

Police said they do not have any descriptions of the vehicle to share and are hoping the public may have information.

Anybody with information should call 817-392-4885

