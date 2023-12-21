Fort Worth police ask for help to find missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 57-year-old woman, Karen Brown.

Brown is a white woman, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 98 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has Alzheimer’s disease and may not remember her name, according to police.

She left Harris Hospital at 910 5th Ave. about 8 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen going north on Henderson Street. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

