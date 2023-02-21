Fort Worth police ask for help to find missing man with dementia

Fort Worth police are asking for help to find a man who was reported missing on Monday night.

Willie Louis Ewings, 72, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Redcloud Drive.

Ewings is a Black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Ewings has dementia and may be lost, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.