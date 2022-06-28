Fort Worth police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old girl

An 11-year-old girl has been missing since Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

Alyssia Serranto was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hildring Drive.

Alyssia is a white preteen, who’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front and blue pants with a white speckled paint design.

Police said they believe the 11-year-old may have run away.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.