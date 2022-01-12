Fort Worth police ask for help identifying person of interest in aggravated robbery

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery investigation.

Police believe a person of interest in an aggravated robbery investigation may live in the area near Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The incident occurred in late September near the 7100 block of Oakmont Boulevard, the police department posted on Twitter. An elderly man was severely injured in the robbery.

Police believe the person of interest may live in the area near Oakmont Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4375.