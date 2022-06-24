Fort Worth police ask for help identifying men involved in assault that injured 3 people

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for information on an attack that left three people injured in May.

The incident occurred on May 16 around 1:45 a.m. near Morton Street and Foch Street.

According to officers, “a large group of unidentified men” attacked three people who were at the corner of the two streets in the West 7th area.

One of the victims suffered “serious head injuries,” police said.

Anyone with information, or possible video footage of the incident, should call the police department at 817-392-4765.