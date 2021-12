Fort Worth police are asking residents for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in late November.

Police said a man was fatally struck by a vehicle near 100 S. Riverside Drive on Nov. 24 around 7:45 p.m.

The driver “involved in the collision fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 817-392-4886.