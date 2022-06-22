Fort Worth police ask for help locating missing preteen
Fort Worth police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Aubree Trainer was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Giddyup Lane in northwest Fort Worth.
Aubree is a white preteen who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with medium-length auburn hair and hazel eyes, police said.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, and black and red thermal pajama pants.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.
#MissingChild - #AssistanceNeeded
Aubree Trainer is 12 years old and was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup Lane in Northwest Fort Worth.
Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.
FWPD#220048483 pic.twitter.com/0uekg07kEQ
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 22, 2022