Fort Worth police ask for help locating missing preteen

FWPD
Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aubree Trainer was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Giddyup Lane in northwest Fort Worth.

Aubree is a white preteen who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with medium-length auburn hair and hazel eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, and black and red thermal pajama pants.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.

