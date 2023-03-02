Fort Worth police ask for help to ID man who may have information in murder investigation

Fort Worth police are asking for help to identify a man who may have information about a homicide in the Western Hills neighborhood, officials said Thursday on social media.

Homicide detectives want to talk to the man in the photo about a fatal shooting that occurred Feb. 21 near 2800 Las Vegas Trail.

#PublicAssistanceRequested



On 02/21/23 at 4:00 a.m. a shooting occurred near the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail.



Homicide Detectives are wanting to speak with this unidentified male.



Detective M. Sones - 682-225-7399

Detective Bickley - 817-994-0993 pic.twitter.com/3DFvSfmgQy — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 2, 2023

Officers were dispatched to El Rancho Escondido Apartments shortly after 4 a.m. Police said they found 34-year-old Le’Jarvis Javon Lake in the breezeway at the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries less than an hour later, officials said.

A suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Berry, was taken into custody Feb. 24 and faces a murder charge in Lake’s death.

Anyone who has information about the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective M. Sones at 682-225-7399 or Detective Bickley at 817-994-0993.