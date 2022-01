Fort Worth police are asking the public for help locating a missing 56-year-old woman.

Police said Kimberly S. Anderberg was last seen in the 200 block of Willow Ridge Road.

Anderberg is described as a white woman who’s 5 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen driving a blue Lexus RX3 with Texas plates PGJ-1579.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.