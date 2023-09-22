Fort Worth police ask for help finding 57-year-old man with dementia, went missing Friday

Fort Worth police are looking for a 57-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.

Ricky James Bunch was last seen around 11 a.m. wearing a white shirt and blue jeans in the 5500 block of Cottey Street in Fort Worth. He is described by police as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bunch suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and in danger, according to police.

Anyone with information about Bunch or his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.