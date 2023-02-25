Fort Worth police ask for public’s help in locating, identifying carjacking suspect

The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted for a carjacking on Feb. 10.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in an apartment community located on the 200 block of Bailey Avenue, a female victim was unloading her children from her vehicle when a suspect with a handgun approached her and demanded the vehicle.

One child was still in the backseat and the child’s mother pleaded to let her remove her child before the suspect took her vehicle, according to police.

The suspect complied, and after the child was removed he took her car.

A few minutes later the vehicle was located being driven and a pursuit started, said police. The suspect escaped police during the pursuit.

Video obtained by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the suspect abandoned the vehicle in an apartment community located on the 4100 block of Northern Cross Boulevard in Haltom City.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, average height and build, possibly in his 30s, dark mid-length hair, and unshaven.

The suspect was initially described, by the victim and a witness, as wearing a purple TCU hoodie, but he is not wearing the hoodie in the video.

The public is asked to contact detectives at 817-392-4380 with any information regarding the identity of the suspect.