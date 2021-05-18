Fort Worth police ask for public’s help to find hit-and-run driver who hurt pedestrian

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said a driver hit a pedestrian Sunday around 5:30 a.m, causing life-threatening injuries, and left the scene in the 2500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police believe the driver of a maroon or burgundy SUV witnessed or was involved in the crash. The vehicle has LED lights and may be a Chevrolet, according to the release.

Anybody with information is asked to call 817-392-4887.