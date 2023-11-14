Fort Worth police ask for public’s help locating 49-year-old woman missing since Saturday

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help locating a 49-year-old woman who disappeared on Saturday, officials said.

Immaculee Mukarugwiza was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Virgil Street, police said in a social media post. Her family is concerned she is lost and in danger.

Mukarugwiza is a Black woman, around 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, according to the post. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long dress with orange, yellow and blue patterns.

Mukarugwiza doesn’t understand English and suffers from a mental condition, police said. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

