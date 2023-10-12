Fort Worth police ask for tips to help solve killing of man shot while working on car
Police are asking the public for information that would lead to an arrest in a shooting on Sept. 29 that killed a man in east Fort Worth.
At around 10:45 p.m. that day, Marcus Woodard, 44, was working on a car near the corner of Hardeman Street and Wilhelm Street when he was shot, according to police.
Woodard died at a hospital the following morning from a gunshot wound in his abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Fort Worth homicide detectives at 817-392-4411.
>> BREAKING NEWS <<
Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:
• ‘Unacceptable:’ Deadly shooting on Fort Worth ISD campus leaves parents stunned, angry
• Driver in crash that killed pregnant woman in Fort Worth is on the run, police say
• Fort Worth ISD faces fed investigation over gender equity in athletics, girls rugby
Get free alerts when news breaks.