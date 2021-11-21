Fort Worth police asking public to help identify sexual assault, robbery suspect

Fort Worth police are looking for a man they said robbed a 55-year-old woman and then returned to sexually assault her, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said the man, who they are trying to identify and locate, robbed and raped the woman around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at her residence in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street.

Police said the man forced his way through the victim’s front door and robbed her at gunpoint. After she handed over some of her belongings, the man walked out the door and seconds later, returned to sexually assault her at gunpoint.

The man left the apartment in a dark blue 2005 Honda Accord, according to police. That vehicle was last seen parked in the 4700 block of Norma Drive. When police approached the vehicle, several unidentified men got out and fled the area on foot, according to a release from police.

Police have released stills from surveillance video at the woman’s residence they said shows the man they suspect of committing the crimes. Detectives with Fort Worth’s special victims and robbery units are asking for anybody with information to contact them at 817-392-4469.