Fort Worth police chase with stabbing, hit-and-run suspect ends with standoff, arrest

A police chase and standoff on Wednesday afternoon ended with a suspect in custody and a white GMC pickup truck billowing smoke in a South Fort Worth subdivision, near the intersection of Misty Mountain Drive and Deer Trail.

Fort Worth police SWAT team vehicles pinned the truck in that spot about 3:30 p.m., with one armored transport hitting the truck in the front and another in the back. Police eventually took a man into custody there, walking him to a waiting MedStar ambulance.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at a news conference Wednesday evening that police were investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning when they found the suspect around 1:45 p.m.

Officers were waved down by people in the 8700 block of Camp Bowie West who said a driver had hit at least one person. Police tried to stop the driver but he fled, Noakes said.

While police were pursuing, the man crashed the vehicle he was driving in the 7600 block of Camp Bowie West, leaving his vehicle to carjack the pickup truck and continue fleeing from police, Noakes said. He continued running until SWAT was called to the 400 block of Autumn Park, about a block south of where the chase ended.

SWAT officers attempted to stop the driver, but he fled north to Misty Mountain Drive, where the SWAT transports blocked him in, Noakes said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m. at the Villas de Sonoma apartments, at 8601 Las Vegas Court. A man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a cutting. “A group of four individuals were inside the apartment complex discussing business when a male stood up and stabbed another male in the neck, then fled in the victim’s vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition and in surgery.

Police said they did not know how many people were hit by the suspect while he was driving or what their conditions are, but Noakes described them as having sustained “serious injuries.”

Story continues

The name of the suspect and the charges he faces have not yet been released.

Staff writers Jessika Harkay and Megan Cardona contributed to this report.