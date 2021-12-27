Fort Worth police continue investigating unsolved November killing of 18-year-old

Police in Fort Worth are asking the community for help in finding the person who killed Joshua Balcazar after he left a Halloween party.

Balcazar, 18, left the party after midnight Nov. 1 in the 3400 block of Wilbarger Avenue, driving in a black Dodge Charger. When Balcazar dropped off a friend in the 1700 block of Kachina Lodge Road, in north Fort Worth, he was shot and killed, according to police.

He was found about 1:15 a.m. in his car and taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

Information gathered from witnesses and surveillance footage suggested a black four-door sedan was driving near Balcazar’s car when he was shot. Police are asking for anybody who was in the area around the time of the shooting or who was at the party to share information about what happened there as they continue looking for his killer.

Anyone with information can call Detective Veronica Coronado at 817-392-4411, or email veronica.coronado@fortworthtexas.gov.

People who knew Balcazar contributed to a memorial for him on GunMemorial.org, a website that focuses on remembering those lost to gun violence. They described him as goofy, caring, sweet, chill, a sweetheart, a beautiful soul, a best friend you could count on and the “best son a mother could ask for.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses, raising $3,520 thus far. Anybody wanting to donate can go to gofundme.com/f/expenses-for-family-in-time-of-need.