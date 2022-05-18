Fort Worth police corporal of 26 years arrested in out-of-state domestic violence incident

A Fort Worth police corporal was arrested on Sunday in Colorado on charges involving a domestic violence incident.

The Fort Worth Police Department was contacted by the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Department regarding the arrest of Cpl. James Howard, according to a Wednesday news release.

The charges involve a domestic violence incident that occurred while Howard, who has worked for the Fort Worth Police Department for 26 years, was off-duty, the release said.

After learning of his arrest, Fort Worth police said, they immediately began an administrative investigation.

Howard has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the criminal and administrative investigations.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior,” police said in the release.

Howard was assigned to the weapons range at the time of his arrest.

The Star-Telegram requested information about the incident from the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Department. Further details were not immediately available.