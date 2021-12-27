Fort Worth police gang unit investigating overnight shooting in east end of city
A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of North Hampshire Boulevard and Tierney Road, in east Fort Worth, according to police.
Detectives with the Fort Worth police gang unit are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been announced.
The man who was shot, who has not been identified, drove himself to John Peter Smith Hospital.