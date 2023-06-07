Fort Worth police giving free gun locks to residents in June. Here’s how to get one.

Police in Fort Worth are offering free gun locks to anybody who needs one, along with instructions on how to use them.

Police officials said at a news conference Wednesday the distribution of the gun locks is part of the department’s efforts to reduce the number of accidental injuries or fatalities from guns as well as keep firearms out of the hands of minors.

The locks are part of Fort Worth Police Department’s gun violence prevention month initiatives. Executive Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge sad the department is counting on community support to help reduce gun violence in the city.

“Gun violence is not an issue we can tackle by ourselves. We need our community’s support,” Alldredge said.

The locks can be picked up at any police station, where residents can also get help learning how to install them. Police said that if people bring their guns to a police station and leave them in a secure place accessible by officers, unloaded, in their vehicle, an officer can come out and show you how to use the gun locks.

The locks work with any type of gun, from handguns to rifles to shotguns.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker praised the initiative, along with others in the department, noting that Fort Worth has seen a 13% decrease in violent crimes since 2022 as a result of efforts by the police department. Alldredge said investigators have increased the closure rate of gun violence cases from 16% to up to 68% since the gun violence unit was created in 2021.

The city and police department are also teaming up with United Way for the One Second Collaboration, a program that will help fund and unite different organizations in communities throughout Fort Worth working to reduce the prevalence of gun violence. United Way will host a free webinar about the program on June 28 at 4:30 p.m. at UnitedWayTarrant.org.