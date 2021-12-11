One dead, another injured, in early morning Saturday shooting, Fort Worth police say

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

The Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m., police said, near the 3300 block of E. Lancaster Ave. Officers responded to the scene after a report that someone was shot, according to a police caller log.

“Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot wound victims,” police said. “One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.”

The department did not provide additional details regarding the shooting, but said the investigation remains ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories