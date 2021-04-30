Fort Worth police hope to identify man who burglarized home, maced family pet

A man forced his way into a home in north Fort Worth and sprayed the family pet with mace before stealing property, police said on social media on Friday.

The department put out a call to the public for help identifying the man, sharing a few images from security video. He can be seen walking on a sidewalk in jeans and a red and black sweatshirt, pushing a green mountain bike next to him. He appears to be tall and bald, and he’s wearing glasses.

The incident occurred on April 8, when the man burglarized the residence in the 7000 block of Los Padres Trail, police said in a news release.

Police mentioned the burglar maced the pet. It wasn’t clear if anyone was home at the time.

The man left the scene on a green mountain bike, police said, and was seen carrying a small blue bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 817-392-3148.