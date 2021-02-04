Fort Worth police hoping to identify man who robbed ATM customer at gunpoint

Fort Worth police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of approaching a woman using an ATM and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money.

The incident occurred almost two weeks ago, on Jan. 23, around 10:45 p.m. The woman was making a deposit at the walk-up ATM for the Bank of America near TCU, at 3100 S. University Drive, when the man walked up to her, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The man took various items, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

An ATM photo released by the department shows the man, who’s thin and in his late teens or early 20s, holding up a silver handgun next to the woman. His pointer finger appears to be on the trigger.

The man had gotten out of a small dark-colored car parked near the ATM, police said. That car, too, was captured in surveillance photos.

That car left the bank on East Berry Street with a man and a woman in the car, police said.

It was unclear if the man got away with any money. Police didn’t immediately respond to a question about this.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo is asked to call police at 817-392-4383.