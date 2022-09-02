Fort Worth police ID suspects who crashed stolen car, fired at officers in chase

A Fort Worth man and a Dallas woman have been identified as the suspects who crashed a stolen car in Haltom City on Tuesday after shots were fired at Fort Worth police during a chase, authorities said Friday.

Police identified 23-year-old Eliseo Suarez of Fort Worth who was a passenger in the stolen car. Suarez is accused of firing the shots at officers.

Fort Worth police did not fire back, and no officers were injured.

The driver of the suspected stolen car was 23-year-old Jessica Jarvis of Dallas.

Jarvis was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Friday in lieu of $35,000 bond. She faces charges of evading arrest and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Suarez was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday in lieu of $60,000 bond. Jail records indicated that he faces three charges of assault against a public servant, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The chase began in Fort Worth, but the car crashed Tuesday morning on an eastbound service road of Northeast Loop 820 and Denton Highway in Haltom City.

Fort Worth police are at the scene of a crash site Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022 at Loop 820 and Denton Highway in Haltom City.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Fort Worth police received a Flock system notification that a stolen vehicle was in the area .

Fort Worth officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car fled.

During the pursuit, a man in the car fired multiple shots at the officers, the chief said. A woman also was in the reported stolen vehicle. That man was later identified as Eliseo Suarez.

The stolen car crashed into another vehicle in Haltom City.

One person in the other vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. A second person in the wrecked car was treated at the scene.

The people in the stolen car were arrested shortly after the wreck.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said on Tuesday the suspect who fired at officers had been one that the violent crime unit had been searching for.

“Words can’t even begin to express how proud I am of the officers and the work they did,” the police chief said on Tuesday. “Their lives were in danger, but they did their job.”