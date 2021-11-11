Fort Worth police identify driver accused of killing man in game room, woman on sidewalk

An Arlington man accused of capital murder in the Fort Worth hit-and-run deaths of two people and of stabbing and critically wounding another man was booked early Thursday in the Fort Worth Jail, according to jail records.

Jail records identified the suspect as Chassity L. Brooks, 38, who was booked just before 12:30 a.m. He faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

The names of the victims who were killed Wednesday have not been released by authorities as of Thursday.

Brooks was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he led Fort Worth police on a chase that turned into a standoff and then ended in a south Fort Worth subdivision, police said.

The chase began after Brooks was accused of stabbing a man on Wednesday morning at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

Police responded to the stabbing call just after 11:30 a.m at the Villas de Sonoma apartments, in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court. When they arrived, officers found a man with several cuts to his face and neck, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had driven away from the scene after stealing the stabbing victim’s black truck.

At 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, the stolen black truck crashed through the glass front doors of a game room at 8751 Camp Bowie Blvd West and drove back and forth multiple times inside of the business before driving out through a back wall, police said.

A man inside of the game room was pinned between the truck and a wall. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Fort Worth police say a man stabbed someone before killing a man by ramming his truck into a business. Officers say he then hit and killed a woman sitting at a bus stop nearby.

After a chase, police arrested him when SWAT trucks pinned him in.



Employees of the game room said that the victim and the suspect were both regular customers. One employee told the Star-Telegram on Thursday that he thinks the suspect targeted the business because he was looking for another man he was in a fight with a few days earlier.

The man who died wasn’t involved in the fight, the employee, James McWhorter, said.

“He didn’t deserve it. He was an innocent bystander,” McWhorter said. “The dude who did this got knocked out by somebody and he thought he was going to be in the game room at that time, but it wasn’t him.”

McWhorter said he had just left work about 45 minutes before the truck crashed into the business.

“If I would have been there 45 minutes earlier, it would have been me,” he said. “It blows my ... mind that it could’ve been me in that room. Right there. The truck could’ve hit me. But instead it got somebody else that didn’t even have anything to do with the game room. He was just in there talking amongst friends.”

This is where witnesses told Fort Worth police a stolen black truck drove through the front on of the business Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021, and then the vehicle drove back and forth multiple times inside of the building. A man was killed in the business.

Police saw the black truck leaving the damaged business and tried to stop it. The driver, later identified as Brooks, accelerated and refused to stop, Fort Worth police said.

The black truck collided with a red truck in the 7600 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.

After crashing into the red truck, the black truck veered off the roadway onto a sidewalk, where it hit a woman who was walking near a bus stop on Camp Bowie Boulevard. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

After hitting the woman, the black truck drove through the parking lot near Jiffy Lube at 7601 Camp Bowie Blvd. The black truck then collided with a Hyundai and stopped.

Brooks got out of the stolen black truck and started blending into the crowd, which had gathered because of the wreck, police wrote in the incident report.

Brooks then is accused of stealing a white truck at the scene as the owner shouted at police that his truck was being stolen.

Brooks then led police on a chase for several miles before he was cornered in the south Fort Worth neighborhood, near Misty Mountain Drive and Deer Trail, police said.

Police surrounded the truck with SWAT vehicles and used tear gas to get Brooks out of the truck, took him into custody and walked him to a waiting MedStar ambulance.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition and in surgery. It’s unclear how the suspect and stabbing victim knew each other, but a police spokesman said Wednesday that, “a group of four individuals were inside the apartment complex discussing business when a male stood up and stabbed another male in the neck, then fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Staff writer James Hartley contributed to this report.