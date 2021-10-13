Fort Worth police investigate 2 people shot near Eastchase Parkway; suspects unknown

Two shooting victims were in unknown condition following a call Fort Worth police responded to around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Canfield Drive, in far east Fort Worth, where the two victims were found. Police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said they were transferred to a nearby hospital and their conditions were unknown as of Tuesday evening.

No suspects have been identified and Fort Worth police are investigating the incident, he said.