Fort Worth police investigate 3 shootings hours apart Monday night and Tuesday morning

Fort Worth police are investigating three separate shootings Monday night and early Tuesday morning that left at least two people injured.

The first shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of South Hulen Street and West Risinger Road, police said. Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A MedStar spokesperson said the man who was shot was in critical condition.

Around 11:20 p.m., police were called to 3500 S. Riverside Drive on a report of shots fired. Responding officers didn’t find a gunshot victim at the scene or nearby hospitals, but said they found shell casings in the area.

Early Tuesday morning, around 2 a.m., East Division officers responded to a shooting call in the 7000 block of John T White Road. With the help of the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar, a gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital. A MedStar spokesperson said the victim was in serious condition.

Earlier Monday night, a man was shot to death in south Fort Worth, authorities said. The victim, whose name and age authorities had not released late Monday, was fired upon about 8:45 p.m. at Savage Drive and Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth police said. Police did not announce an arrest in the killing.