Fort Worth police investigate aggravated assault that injured one Friday afternoon

Fort Worth police are investigating an aggravated assault Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. at a business at 5337 Ramey Ave. in East Division. Police responded to the address after receiving a report of a cutting or stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, “officers met with the victim of what is believed to be an aggravated assault by an unknown actor,” police said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect remains at large.

Police didn’t share additional information.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with should contact Fort Worth police at 817-469-TIPS (8477).