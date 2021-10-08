Fort Worth police investigate aggravated assault that injured one Friday afternoon

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are investigating an aggravated assault Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. at a business at 5337 Ramey Ave. in East Division. Police responded to the address after receiving a report of a cutting or stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, “officers met with the victim of what is believed to be an aggravated assault by an unknown actor,” police said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect remains at large.

Police didn’t share additional information.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with should contact Fort Worth police at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories