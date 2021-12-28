Fort Worth police investigate assault on man who was stabbed multiple times

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing overnight that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they received a call around 11:20 p.m. Monday about a stabbing in the 2100 block of Avenue C, near East Vickery Boulevard and Highway 287. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a man, who had been stabbed multiple times.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital via MedStar in stable condition, according to police.

No suspects have yet been taken into custody, according to a statement from police Tuesday morning.