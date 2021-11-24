Fort Worth police investigate cutting incident that injured man Wednesday

Fort Worth police are investigating a cutting situation Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to police around 10:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the area of South Riverside and Glen Garden Drive on a report of a cutting.

“The victim reported he was sitting on his moped when an unknown person came up behind him and cut him,” police said. “Evidence located at the scene depicted a different scenario and our detectives are still investigating.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not yet been able to locate or arrest a suspect.