Fort Worth police are investigating and asking the public for information after a woman was found dead under a bridge on Thursday.

The woman was identified as Janeecia “Nene” Mason, police said.

She was found around 9 a.m. Thursday under a bridge at 350 Precinct Line Road. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 817-392-4404 or 817-392-4411.