Fort Worth police investigate drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old Poly High student

Fort Worth police are still investigating the killing of Higinio Edwin Flores Jr., a 15-year-old Polytechnic High School student who was found shot in his bed on Jan. 15, and they haven’t arrested any suspects.

Flores was shot in the head during a drive-by at his home in the 700 block of Ravine Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday in the ICU.

Police said gun violence detectives were investigating the shooting before it became a homicide. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

According to an online fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses, Flores was an honor roll student and a member of the soccer team at Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth.

The family of Higinio Flores said the 15-year-old was an honor roll student and played soccer for Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth. He was shot on Jan. 15 and died Jan. 17, according to police.

“He was a bright, caring and great teammate and person,” Poly High staff and students wrote on the GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $20,000.

Flores’ older cousin Monserrat Guzman told KXAS-TV (NBC 5) that Flores was asleep when the shooting happened.

“We don’t want this case to just close without getting justice,” Guzman told KXAS. “He was the sweetest soul, and it’s so sad that he’s not going to be with us anymore. We really just want, if anyone has any information, to reach out.”

Flores is survived by his parents, Higinio Flores Varela and Florinda Sanchez Carrizales, three siblings, his paternal grandmother and his maternal grandfather, according to an obituary. A visitation is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Carrillo Funeral Home, 2301 Ephriham Ave. in Fort Worth.