Fort Worth police investigate fatal stabbing of man found on road near construction site

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide after receiving a report of a body on a roadway.

According to police, a man’s body was found near 200 Greenleaf Street. Officers responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Thursday and requested the homicide unit after finding multiple stab wounds on the body.

The man who died was identified as Jonny Ray McElroy, 48, of Abilene, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records. His body was found on a road adjacent to a construction site, according to the medical examiner. An autopsy is pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.